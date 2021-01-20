VJ Chitra died by suicide, was under stress from her husband: Police to Madras HC

VJ Chitra was found dead in her hotel room in Nazarathpettai on December 9.

news VJ Chitra death

A month after Tamil actor and video jockey Chitra’s death, the Chennai police has confirmed that her death was by suicide and that she was under tremendous stress from her husband Hemnath casting aspersions on her character. A report submitted by the Nazarathpettai police inspector to the Madras High accused Hemnath of abetment to suicide. The court was hearing his bail plea.

On December 9, VJ Chitra was found dead in her hotel room in Nazarathpettai. The actor checked into the room at 1 am after completing her shoot for Vijay television. Her husband Hemnath was present with her in the room and claimed to have gone out for a while. Later when he came back to the room, he found it locked and forced it open. At 3 am, the police received a call from the hotel’s front office desk informing them that the actor was found dead.

Though Chitra’s family had alleged foul play, the police had confirmed on December 10 that the actor died by suicide. However, the relatives of Chitra continued to suspect foul play in the death.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor in the case, lawyer Prabhavathy said, “The police report says that the death was due to asphyxiation. There were two external injuries, there were no internal injuries. During the investigation with the parents, the mother said that even a day before her death she mentioned that she was under stress. There were ligature marks, but they are not clear and the police have concluded that it could have been due to the silk saree,” she said.

On December 15, the police arrested Hemnath on charges of abetment to suicide. In this backdrop, Hemnath moved a bail petition in the Madras High Court on December 14. In the petition, Hemnath said that he did not force Chitra to quit acting nor did he raise suspicion over her character. Citing these, the petitioner argued that the charges against him were baseless and so the court should give him bail.

In the meantime, Chitra’s parents and Hemnath’s friend Rohit filed a petition against his release. On Wednesday, all the petitions came for hearing before the bench of Justice Bharathidasan. The counsel appearing for the police submitted a report on the behalf of the Nazarathpettai police inspector.

Prabhavathy said, “The court did not accept the petition of Hemnath’s friend since there was no locus standi and he was not related to the case. So, considering these, the Court has adjourned the case to February 2 and for Central Crime Branch to decide on giving the bail.”