Vizhinjam police station violence: Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking NIA probe

Several police officers were injured when those protesting the Adani port project attacked the station, demanding the release of detained protesters.

news Court

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the recent Vizhinjam violence, in which over 3,000 anti-seaport protesters vandalised the police station there injuring over 40 police personnel. A division bench of Kerala High Court, headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar, dismissed a petition filed by a Thiruvananthapuram native seeking an NIA probe.

The court accepted the state government's submission that cases were registered and investigation has begun in the matter. "Investigation is at the preliminary stage," the court observed while dismissing the petition.

Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam have been protesting for more than four months against the under-construction seaport, which led to violence on November 26 and 27. The protesters attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, demanding the release of five other protesters who had been detained the previous day. The agitators also attacked media persons who were present at the site. ACV local channel camera person, Sherif M John was attacked by the protesters, who damaged his camera and snatched his cellphone.

A large number of people have been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose sea port at nearby Mulloor for a few months. They have been pressing for their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project. The protesters have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming port, was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion. The High Court, in its interim order on October 19, made it clear to remove obstructions created by protesters at the entrance of the port and asked the state government to implement it.

Read: Vizhinjam agitation turns violent: Protesters attack police station, 25 cops injured