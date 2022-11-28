Vizhinjam agitation turns violent: Protesters attack police station, 25 cops injured

Protests against the seaport, which is being developed by the Adani group, have been going on for the past several months, with people living in the coastal regions citing that the port would destroy the coastal ecosystem, disrupting their livelihoods.

The ongoing protests against the Vizhinjam sea port in Keralaâ€™s Thiruvananthapuram district took a violent turn on Sunday, November 27, as the agitators attacked the Vizhinjam police station, demanding the release of five of their fellow agitators who were detained following protests on Saturday. The mob targeted the police station using sticks and bricks and over 25 police officials were reported to have been injured during the violence. "At least 29 policemen have been injured and admitted to various hospitals," a special branch police official told PTI. Over 1,000 agitators including women and children had gathered at the site of protest.

Considering the sensitive situation prevailing in the area, the Kerala government has deployed more police officials from the other districts. The agitators also attacked media persons who were present at the site. ACV local channel camera person, Sherif M John was attacked by the protesters, who damaged his camera and snatched his cellphone. He has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated a peace talk with the church authorities and its representative, Fr Eugene Perera said the church wants to maintain peace. "We will speak to the protesters. I came here to resolve the matter in a peaceful manner," he told the media.

Earlier in the day, the state police lodged an FIR against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests, including metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto and Perera, over the violence at Vizhinjam on Saturday.

The protesters had destroyed various poles and flex boards that were put up in front of the police station and later went on to attack the police with the poles. Television channels aired visuals of the vandalised Vizhinjam police station as well as overturned vehicles, including a police van and jeeps. Senior officials, including district collector, city police commissioner and sub-collector, have called a reconciliatory meeting with the protesters at Kovalam animation centre.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) in a statement said that it is not justifiable to book people including the Arch Bishop instead of reaching a solution through deliberations. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry in a statement said that the attempt to resolve the issue through discussions with the Latin Catholic Church and the people's representatives should continue.

The church authorities and government officials are expected to talk to the media after the meeting. Police have arranged tight security in the Vizhinjam region.

With inputs from PTI