Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI summons MP Avinash Reddy on May 19

The Kadapa MP has already been interrogated by the CBI on four occasions and had approached the Telangana High Court last month seeking anticipatory bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, summoning him to appear before the agency on May 19 regarding the murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The notice comes after YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Avinash Reddy failed to comply with the earlier notice sent on Monday. Avinash, who is also a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reportedly remained in Hyderabad when the CBI had requested his presence on Tuesday.

Avinash Reddy had requested a four-day extension, citing commitments in his constituency, and expressed his inability to appear on such short notice. He departed for Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Tuesday morning. It was during his journey to his hometown that he received the fresh notice from the CBI.

The Kadapa MP has already been interrogated by the CBI on four occasions and had approached the Telangana High Court last month seeking anticipatory bail. The High Court adjourned the hearing to June 5, refusing to pass an order to restrict the CBI from taking any harsh measures against him in the case. Earlier, the Supreme Court had set April 30 as the deadline for the CBI to complete the investigation, and last month, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha extended the deadline to June 30.

The latest notice directs Avinash Reddy to appear at the CBI's regional office in Hyderabad at 11 am on May 19.

In a related development, the CBI had previously arrested Avinash Reddy's father, YS Bhaskar Reddy. During court hearings, the agency had alleged that Bhaskar Reddy, Avinash Reddy, and their associate Devireddy Shiva Shankar Reddy conspired to murder Vivekananda Reddy, as the latter had opposed Avinash Reddy's candidature for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.

Avinash Reddy however has denied the allegations against him and his father and alleged that the CBI ignored several key facts in the case.

