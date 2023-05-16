YS Vivekananda murder case: YSRCP MP Avinash seeks time to appear before CBI

Kadapa MP and CM Jaganâ€™s cousin Avinash Reddy, who was already questioned four times by the CBI, was asked to appear before the agency in Hyderabad on May 16, in a notice served a day earlier.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy did not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, May 16, in the case of his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder. Avinash, who is a second cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has sought four days' time to appear before the central agency. Stating that he had pre-scheduled engagements in his parliamentary constituency, he conveyed to the CBI that he was unable to appear at short notice.

Avinash Reddy on Tuesday left for Pulivendula in Kadapa district. In a notice served on Monday, he was directed to appear at CBI regional office in Hyderabad at 11 am. The Kadapa MP, who was already questioned four times by the CBI, had last month approached Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail. The High Court on April 28 adjourned the hearing to June 5. The court had refused to pass an order restraining CBI from taking any harsh measure against him in the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier set aside Telangana High Court's interim order staying his arrest by the CBI till April 25. The apex court pronounced the order on a petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha Reddy. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha also extended the deadline for completing the investigation into the case till June 30. The Supreme Court had earlier fixed April 30 as the deadline for the CBI.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and uncle of his son CM Jagan, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the 2019 state Assembly elections. The 68-year-old former state minister and former MP was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him.

The CBI took over the investigation into the case in 2020 on the direction of Andhra Pradesh High Court while hearing a petition of Suneetha Reddy, who raised suspicion about the involvement of some relatives. In November last year, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Hyderabad on a petition by Suneetha Reddy. Last month, the CBI arrested Avinash Reddy's father YS Bhaskar Reddy in the case.