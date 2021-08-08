Vishwak Senâ€™s â€˜Paagalâ€™ gets theatrical release date for Telugu states

The movie is directed by Naresh Kuppili and also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha.

Flix Tollywood

Vishwak Senâ€™s upcoming movie Paagal, is set to hit big screens across the Telugu states on August 14. The Telugu film that is touted to be a â€˜magicalâ€™ love story is directed by Naresh Kuppili, while Dil Raju has produced the movie under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venugopal's Lucky Media.

According to sources, Paagal will present Vishwak Sen in a stylish new avatar and the character he plays will be completely different from anything he has done in his previous films. Vishwak Sen has earlier been in movies such as Falaknuma Das, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, and Hit, which all had a decent response at the box office.

The movie has three leading ladies, Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha, all playing significant roles. The other cast includes Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Achanta, and Indraja Shankar. Radhan, who has earlier composed music for Andala Rakshasi, and Arjun Reddy, among others, has handled the music for this film and S Manikandan is the cinematographer.

A couple of songs from Paagal, as well as a teaser for the film, had earlier been released, which got fans excited. And now, ahead of the theatrical release, promotions have begun by the filmmakers.

Theatres in the Telugu states have reopened recently with the release of small-budget movies. Satya Dev and Priyanka Jawalkarâ€™s Timmarasu, Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Warrierâ€™s Ishq (Not a love Story) and S R Kalyana Mandapam have all been released in theatres after the easing of the second lockdown.

Meanwhile, release dates for several big-budget Telugu movies have been announced for January 2022, during Sankranthi time. The movies that have officially announced their dates include Pawan Kalyan and Rana's yet to be titled movie, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, and Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

While Telangana has given permission to release movies with 100% capacity in theatres, Andhra Pradesh has limited the audience capacity to 50% due to coronavirus cases.

Read: Varun Tej's sports drama 'Ghani' gets theatrical release date

Watch Paagal teaser video here: