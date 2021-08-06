Varun Tej's sports drama 'Ghani' gets theatrical release date

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, the cast of ‘Ghani’ also includes Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra, among others, in pivotal roles.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Varun Tej Konidela took to Twitter on Friday, August 6 to announce that his upcoming sports drama Ghani is set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali this year. Confirming theatrical release for the film, Varun wrote: “Let’s light up the theatres this Diwali with #Ghani.” He also shared an image featuring him as a boxer. Donning a grey jersey that reads Ghani, the poster sets the tone for an intense sports drama.

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani’s cast includes Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra, among others, in pivotal roles. S Thaman is on board as the music composer for the film. The movie marks director Kiran Korrapati’s directorial debut. Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America fame has been roped in to take care of the stunt sequences for the action film. Ghani has cinematography by George C Williams.

Recently, actor Allu Arjun visited the sets of Ghani to meet and convey his wishes to his cousin Varun Tej and his brother Allu Bobby, who is on board as the producer for the venture. Sharing photos from the sets, he had also conveyed his wishes to the rest of the cast and crew. “A very prideful moment to see my brother Allu Bobby in a shooting as a producer. So glad his journey has started as a filmmaker officially.” Encouraging his brother as well as the entire team, Allu Arjun wrote: “He’s killing it with his new avatar," Allu Arjun wrote about Varun, and added, “my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team. My love and wishes to both the new producers.”

Varun Tej was last seen in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie Jigarthanda that was written and directed by Karthik Subburaj. The film had Varun Tej reprising the role done by Bobby Simha in Tamil and Atharva in the role done by Siddharth in the original.