Tamil actors Vikram Prabhu and Lakshmi Menon will be seen on-screen together for the second time with the film Pechi, directed by M Muthaiah. The pair was first seen together in Kumki, which was Vikramâ€™s debut film. Pechi will not release in theatres, but will directly appear on Sun Picturesâ€™ OTT platform, Sun Nxt. An official announcement on the same is expected soon.



Initial reports stated that Gautham Karthik and Lakshmi Menon will team up for Pechi. The two had earlier worked together in a film titled Sippai, which did not hit the silver screens. However, it is now confirmed that Vikram Prabhu has been bought on board. This is Lakshmi Menonâ€™s third time working with director Muthaiah, after Kutti Puli and Komban.



Muthaiah's last directorial was Devarattam, which had Gautham Karthik playing the lead role. The action entertainer had Manjima Mohan starring opposite Gautham, with Soori providing the comic relief.



Vikram Prabhu's last release was Mani Ratnam's production venture, Vaanam Kottatum. Sarathkumar and Raadhika Sarathkumar played the lead roles as an on-screen couple after almost 20 years. The film also starred Shanthanu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Madonna Sebastian; it was directed by Dhanasekaran, an erstwhile assistant of Mani Ratnam.

Lakshmi Menon was last seen in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Rekka, after which the actress took a break from the film industry and did not sign any new projects. Lakshmi was also filming a movie with Prabhu Deva, titled Yung Mung Chung, but there has been no news about its release so far. Recently, reports surfaced that the actress was approached to participate in the fourth season of the reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan. However, the actor has now stated that she is not a part of the show.



Muthaiah began his career as a director in 2013 with Kutti Puli, which had M Sasikumar and Lakshmi Menon as the lead pair. He then went on to direct films such as Komban, Marudhu and Kodiveeran. Muthaiah also will be directing a film with actor Karthi, which will be bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Productions. However, the project will commence only early next year. There were also reports last year that M Muthiah will be foraying into the Kannada film industry with a Shiva Rajkumar-starrer if things work out in his favour.

(Content provided by Digital Native)