Shoot for Ajithâ€™s 'Valimai' resumes after six-month hiatus

Ajith is expected to join the sets from next month.

Flix Kollywood

The shoot of Ajithâ€™s upcoming Tamil film Valimai, after a hiatus of six months, resumed in Chennai on Thursday. The filming began with a limited set of crew members and Ajith hasnâ€™t joined the sets yet. Apparently, the makers are shooting a major action sequence involving Karthikeya and pictures from the sets have gone viral. Ajith is expected to join the sets from next month. As per a recent Times of India report, 50-60 days of shooting is still pending on the project and the makers are hopeful to wrap up the project by February 2021. The film is expected to hit the screens next year during Diwali festival.



The shoot of Valimai was stopped in February after Ajith suffered a minor injury on the sets while shooting a bike sequence. "Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor," a source had said.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is tipped to be an action-thriller. International stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film. Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style mustache and his avatar immediately went viral. It is rumoured to be his look for the film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Huma Qureshi is tipped to be playing the leading lady.



In a recent award ceremony, Boney Kapoor revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences. Boney Kapoor made his southern debut Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The film starred Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project was materialized to honorâ€™s Ajithâ€™s promise to Sridevi. It was late Srideviâ€™s wish that her husband produce a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo. Valimai marks the second time collaboration of Ajith and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai.