Fahadh joins cast of Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram'

Lokesh Kanagaraj also tweeted that the shoot of the film will begin soon.

With elections coming to an end, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan is all set to don his actor’s cape. Ulaganayagan, as he is called by fans, will now resume the shoot of Vikram that will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The latest update is that actor Fahadh Faasil, most loved by both Tamil and Malayalam fans, will be joining the two in Vikram. Fahadh confirmed the news in an interview with Film Companion. Notably, it was speculated last year that Fahadh may be part of Vikram.

There’s also confirmation from the director that the film’s shooting will commence soon. Sharing a picture with Kamal Haasan, Lokesh tweeted “Aarambikalangala?” (Shall we begin?). This phrase has become popular ever since the team put out a teaser video earlier this year.

Vikram, a borrowed title from Kamal’s 1986 film, is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj have been signed to handle the cinematography and editing respectively. They will be collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the fourth time, after Maanagaram, Kaithi and M aster.

According to reports, Lokesh might also sign a film starring Prabhas in the lead. While confirmation is yet to be made on this, the film will reportedly begin only in 2022.

Kamal meanwhile, will next focus on Indian 2, being directed by Shankar. Recently, the production house filed a civil suit against the director, praying the Madras High Court to restrain him from working on other films since Indian 2 is still pending. Lyca Productions had submitted that they had already paid Rs 14 crore to the director from his total agreed upon salary of Rs 40 crore and that the director should not be allowed to sign other films until Indian 2 is completed. The Madras High Court is yet to pass a judgement on this case.

Kamal also announced last year that he would be recommencing work on one of his old projects, Thalaivan Irukindran. It was also reported that actor Vadivelu would be starring in this film that will have music by AR Rahman.