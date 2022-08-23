Vikram fans crowd Trichy airport to see actor, chased away by airport security

Vikram, who is on a promotional tour for his upcoming movie â€˜Cobraâ€™, will be visiting two educational institutions in Trichy and in Madurai.

Flix Entertainment

As actor Vikram began promotions for his upcoming suspense thriller movie Cobra from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, excited fans gathered in large numbers at the airport to welcome him on Tuesday, August 23. However, fans were chased away by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for security at the airport. In the videos that were being circulated on social media, some CISF officials were seen pushing away the fans, where one official can even be seen kicking one person waiting for the actor.

When Vikram walked out of the airport, the fans welcomed him with whistles and hurraahs. Fans held up their mobile phones to capture a video or picture of the actor. Actor Vikram, dressed in a black jacket and denim jeans, walked past through the crowd, and as he got into the car, he greeted the fans, and then soon left the airport.

Vikram visited St Joseph College in Trichy around 11 am and will be going to American College in Madurai at 5 pm as a promotion for his upcoming film Cobra.

Cobra is a suspense thriller, which is being helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The movie has Srinidhi Shetty, the KGF actor, making her Tamil debut. The team has announced that they are going to release a theatrical trailer on August 25, while the movie will hit theatres on August 31. The movie is being released under the 7 Screen Studio banner. According to the reports, Cobra is certified, U/A and will release in Telugu and Tamil.

In the official teaser that was released a year ago, Vikram was seen in Cobra as a mathematical genius, who solves crimes using mathematics.

Watch the video of Cobra here :

Coming to the other projects, Vikram would also be seen in the most awaited upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan I. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam and has Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, among others as part of the cast.

Vikram also joined Twitter to keep his fans updated about his upcoming releases. He also conducted a Twitter Space about Cobra on August 18.