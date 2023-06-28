Vijay's smoking scene in song from Leo: Makers add disclaimer after police complaint

A police complaint was filed by an activist named Selvam to the Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, alleging that Vijay was promoting smoking in the lyric video of the song.

Flix Controversy

After an activist lodged a police complaint against actor Vijay accusing him of promoting tobacco use in his latest movie Leo, the filmâ€™s makers have added a â€˜smoking causes cancerâ€™ disclaimer to their song â€˜Naa Readyâ€™. Selvam submitted the complaint to the Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on June 25, citing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Abuse Act to accuse the actor of promoting smoking in the lyric video of the song. The complaint also alleged that the video, which was released on June 22, is promoting rowdyism and drug addiction.

Selvam took issue with Vijay consuming alcohol and dancing in the song with a cigarette in his mouth. He alleged that the song had gone viral and would instigate younger people to do drugs. The complaint was filed on June 25 and Selvam said that he would even go to the courts to take legal action against Vijay for allegedly promoting tobacco and alcohol consumption.

â€˜Naa Readyâ€™ was sung by Vijay himself for his 67th movie Leo, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This is the second time the actor and the director are collaborating, the first being Master which was released in 2021. Leo is expected to release in October this year, with a star studded cast featuring big names such as Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Priya Anand among others.

This controversy comes amidst rumours of Vijay entering politics. The actor addressed an event organised by his fan club All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam on June 17. He facilitated the students who had scored high marks in Class 10 and 12 exams.