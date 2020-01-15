Vijay's 'Master' second look deepens the intrigue

The visual is indicative of a rebellion or a rising.

Flix Kollywood

The second look of Vijay’s Master has been released for Pongal. The first look poster showed a blurry image of Vijay rotating an object.

In the second look poster, only Vijay’s face is visible in a sea of black. Surrounded by young boys who have their backs to us, actor Vijay, also dressed in black and wearing shades, looks at the camera, placing a finger on his lips as if instructing the boys to remain silent. The visual is indicative of a rebellion or a rising.

The poster looks very much like the American spy thriller TV series Homeland's poster, in which lead star Claire Danes in a red cloak turns to look behind her, amidst a sea of black-hooded figures.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who made a splash with his first film Maanagaram has teamed up with actor Vijay for the first time. His last release Kaithi with actor Karthi clashed with Vijay’s Bigil at the box-office and did quite well for itself.

Both the films had released for Deepavali, on October 25 2019. While Bigil had its expected opening, Kaithi’s fame grew by word of mouth.

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumours that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor. The film is predominantly shot against a college backdrop.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under his banner XB Creators, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera and Philomin Raj will take care of the editing.

The regular shooting of the film commenced last year and the latest update is that the makers have sold all the areas of the film, three months ahead of its release. The overseas rights of the film have been bagged by United India Exporters while East Coast Productions has acquired Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights. Karnataka distribution rights have been acquired by Dheeraj Enterprises. Magic Frames has bought the Travancore area rights in Kerala while Fortune Cinemas is releasing the film in Malabar and Cochin region of the state. The film's satellite rights have been bagged by Sun TV.

The film’s first look poster confirmed an April 2020 release.

