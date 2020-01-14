Darbar mints Rs 150 crore worldwide during its first weekend says Lyca

Lyca Productions, the producer, tweeted the number.

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss hit the silver screens on January 9 and opened to a positive response. The film has been released in 7,000 screens worldwide and the returns at the box office have been good according to the makers.

The producers have now revealed that the worldwide collections over the weekend and the film has allegedly grossed a record collection of Rs 150 crore. Lyca Productions tweeted saying:

Meanwhile, on Monday Lyca Productions filed a complaint with Madurai Police against a Local cable TV channel called Saranya TV which had illegally telecast a pirated version of the film. "While the movie has been receiving good response and running successfully in all the centres, we are astounded and distressed to know that the movie was telecast illegally in a local television channel (based in Madurai) on January 12 evening," it said in a statement.

A day after the release of the film, in fact, the producers had lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, Chennai City. In the complaint, the company had stated: “We have been threatened through WhatsApp and the entire movie is getting shared and spread among the common people through WhatsApp group with a frightening note that no audience should go and watch the movie in theatres with an intention to create a huge loss to the producer."

Darbar is an action film that has been written and directed by AR Murugadossand bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under his banner Lyca Productions. The film had superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role as Aditya Arunachalam and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty as Hari Chopra. Nayanthara played the female lead in this film with Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. The film had a strong technical team with Anirudh composing the tunes, Santosh Sivan cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad doing the editing.

