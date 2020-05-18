Vijayawada sees 13 new cases of COVID-19, Andhra's tally rises to 2,432

Out of the total 15 cases reported from Krishna District on Monday, 13 were from Vijayawada while two were from Gollapudi, a suburb of the city.

Thirteen new cases were reported from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna District on Monday, just a day after the district reported no new cases. Out of the total 15 cases reported from Krishna District, 13 were from Vijayawada while two were from Gollapudi, a suburb of the city. When contacted, an official of the Krishna District administration told TNM that the new cases reported “were all contact cases”.

In the last week of April, 52 new cases were registered in Vijayawada city in a day, in areas like Krishna Lanka, Karmika Nagar, Khuddus Nagar and Gymkhana. At the time, officials said that the spike was a result of social gatherings organised by two truck drivers in their neighborhoods.

As many as 52 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, with which the total number of infections rose to 2,432. No deaths were reported and the toll due to the virus remained at 50.

Out of the 52 cases reported, 19 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a hotspot.

The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier said that many natives of the state had visited the Koyembedu wholesale market in Chennai and returned home, following which they tested positive for the coronavirus. Twelve out of these 19 cases reported on Monday were from Chittoor district while seven were from Nellore.

As many as 9,713 samples were tested in a 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Monday and 94 people have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,527. Currently the state has 705 active cases.

The state government is in the process of recruiting 835 medical specialists in General Medicine, Pulmonology and Anesthesia to work in COVID-19 designated hospitals across the state, the government bulletin said.

Those interested can apply online dme.ap.nic.in.

While 150 returnees from other states tested positive, 25 have recovered and were discharged, bringing the tally of such persons to 125. With 2 persons discharged on Monday, 25 of the 26 Gujarat returnees have recovered.

The remaining 125 active cases among returnees from other states, including 101 from Maharashtra, 11 from Rajasthan, 10 from Odisha, and one person each from Gujarat, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the state government on Sunday issued orders extending the ongoing lockdown till May 31 in accordance with the Centre's directive.

