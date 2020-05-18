Andhra Pradesh to resume interstate and intrastate bus services soon

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Monday in view of the new lockdown guidelines from the Centre.

Coronavirus Transport

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials on Monday to focus on arranging buses for people looking to return to Andhra Pradesh from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. At a review meeting held in light of the Ministry of Home Affairsâ€™ new guidelines for the lockdown from May 18 to May 31, it was decided that such inter-state bus services must be slowly increased in phases.

Buses are to ply from â€˜bus stand to bus standâ€™, and people will not be allowed to board the bus anywhere else along the route. Complete details of the passengers are to be collected, the CM said, to make it easier to trace people if required. Once the passengers alight at the destination bus stop, they will have to undergo tests, an official statement said. Passengers will be required to wear masks and maintain sufficient physical distance.

Intra-state bus services will also begin soon, and officials have been asked to work out the procedures to do so. Private buses will also be allowed to operate, the statement said. Buses will run at fifty percent occupancy, while ensuring physical distancing. The date from which intrastate bus services are to begin will be announced soon, as officials and the Chief Minister have decided that they can commence only once the transport of migrant workers is done.

The state government had recently decided to ferry migrant workers returning to their hometowns from their workplaces in APSRTC (AP State Road Transport Corporation) buses for free. It was announced that migrant workers walking through Andhra will be dropped near the borders of neighbouring states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, and Chattisgarh.

While travelling in private vehicles, up to 3 people will be allowed to travel in a four-wheeler, and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed in a bus. Wedding ceremonies can be held with 50 people.

Restaurants will be allowed to provide takeaway services with precautionary measures. All shops will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Read:

'Bleeding from nose, unconscious': CCTV visuals capture the horror of Vizag gas leak

Andhra doctor booked for 'ruckus', police shift him to psychiatric hospital in Vizag

22 special trains to ferry 33,000 migrant workers home this week: Andhra govt