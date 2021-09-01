Vijayalakshmi, wife of former TN CM O Panneerselvam, passes away

Vijayalaksmi passed away from a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Perungudi where she had reportedly been receiving treatment for a heart ailment.

news Death

AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s wife Vijayalakshmi passed away from a cardiac arrest on the morning of September 1. She was 63 and had reportedly been receiving treatment for a heart ailment at a private hospital in Perungudi.

Opposition leader and former chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and several party office-bearers and MLAs rushed to the hospital on learning about her demise.

Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his respects in person. DMK MP and women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi posted her condolences on Twitter saying, “I was deeply shocked to hear that Vijayalakshmi the wife of AIADMK coordinator and mother of P Ravindranath [AIADMK MP, Theni] has passed away. I am saddened for the family and express my deep condolences.”

MLA and former Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr C Vijayabaskar also tweeted saying, “Very shocked and saddened by the passing of Mrs Vijayalakshmi. She is the wife of AIADMK coordinator Annan OPS and mother of MP @OPRavindhranath. My heart goes out to the family at this time of grief. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace. @OfficeOfOPS”

Very shocked and saddened by the passing of Mrs Vijayalakshmi. She is the wife of AIADMK coordinator Annan OPS and mother of MP @OPRavindhranath. My heart goes out to the family at this time of grief. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace. @OfficeOfOPS pic.twitter.com/mUqi8hEDYa — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) September 1, 2021

EPS released a letter through the party’s Twitter handle offering his condolences. “I keep wondering how brother Panneerselvam, an embodiment of love and good character, will bear this loss and weep. I ask god to give him the strength he needs at this time,” he wrote, further adding that he remembers how affectionately and good-naturedly the late Vijayalakshmi treated him every time he would visit the OPS household. EPS extended his condolence to Ravindranath and other family members as well, ending his letter with his prayers for Vijayalaksmi’s soul.