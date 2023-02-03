Vijay-Trishaâ€™s next film titled Leo, release date announced

â€˜Leoâ€™ has high expectations from fans as it has actors Vijay and Trisha together on screen for the first time in 14 years.

Actor Vijay and Trishaâ€™s upcoming movie has been titled Leo, the filmâ€™s makers announced on Friday, February 3. The movie, which was tentatively titled â€˜Thalapathy 67â€™, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Leo will hit the big screen on October 19 this year, on the occasion of Dasara. The film has begun shooting of their first schedule in Kashmir on Friday.

The title was revealed along with a promo video that features Vijay in a bakery dealing with the process of melting chocolate, with simultaneous visuals of him smithing a sword. Alongside visuals of him examining cacao beans are snippets of him in a weapon-making workshop and armoured vehicles reaching the bakery, which is nestled amid snow-clad mountains. The tag line for the video is â€˜Leo: Bloody Sweetâ€™.

Leo has high expectations from fans as it has actors Vijay and Trisha together on screen for the first time in 14 years. The announcement was made by the production house bankrolling Leo, Studio Seven, on February 1. The duo were last seen together in the 2008 film Kuruvi, while they also shared screen space in movies like Ghilli, Thirupachi and Aadhi, among others.

Leo will have Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt playing a prominent role, with actors Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, Arjun and others in significant roles. Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander has also been roped in for the film. Anirudh and Vijay have collaborated on various projects in the past including Master, Beast, and Kaththi.

Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are teaming up for the second time after their previous outing Master. Lokesh's last film was the 2022 film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Anirudh Ravichanderâ€™s background score for the film garnered much praise from fans and critics alike.

