Vijay Sethupathi teams up with director Ponram for upcoming project ‘VJS46’

Sun Pictures announced the news via a short video on Wednesday.

Production house Sun Pictures took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that they will be bankrolling a movie with actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The untitled project will be spearheaded by director Ponram. A short video was released to make the announcement. In the thumbnail of the video, we see a police jeep with a cap and baton, indicating that Vijay Sethupathi might essay the role of a cop in the movie. Music composer D Imman will be taking care of background scores and soundtrack for the movie. Introducing the tentatively titled project as VJS46, the makers wrote, “We are happy to announce Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl's #VJS46bySunPictures directed by @ponramVVS and music by @immancomposer.”



Ponram, who is heading VJS46, made his directorial debut with Sivakarthikeyan starrer Varthapadatha Valibar Sangam. The romantic- comedy film was well-received by the audience. He then went on to direct Rajinimurugan and Seemaraja, which also starred Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. Ponram is currently working in a movie with actor Sasikumar in the lead. It is likely to hit the theatres this April.



Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi who made his debut as a lead in the 2010 movie Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, is working on several projects. Over the years, he has become a sought-after actor in Kollywood. He has also acted in other south Indian films in recent times. Vijay, who is also known as Makkal Selvan, will be seen in late director SP Jananathan’s Laabam, for which he will be sharing the screen with Shruti Haasan. After his recent performance as the antagonist in the Telugu film Uppena, the actor will be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie 19(1)(a) alongside Nithya Menen. He is also playing the lead role in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. With a love triangle at the centre of the plot, the film stars Nayanthara and Samantha as the female lead characters in the movie. Other upcoming films in which Vijay will be seen in the lead include Tughlaq Durbar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Yaaddhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Corona Kumar and Mumbaikar, among others.