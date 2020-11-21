Vijay Sethupathi, Meena Kandasamy, Prakash Raj and others demand 'Release Perarivalan'

On November 20, several notable Tamil cinema personalities tweeted demanding Perarivalan’s release with the hashtag ‘Release Perarivalan’ trending during the day.

The name AG Perarivalan is a significant one in Tamil Nadu. One among the life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Perarivalan has served 30 years of prison sentence after being convicted along with six others in 1991. His mother Arputhammal, who maintains that her son is innocent, has been a key figure in demanding the release of Perarivalan, who was 19 years old at the time of his arrest.

This included actor Vijay Sethupathi who shared a video message. “I request Governor to respect the Supreme Court’s ruling and release Perarivalan. Arputhammal’s 29 year old fight, we request an innocent man to be released,” he said.

Actor Arya wrote, “Look at the suffering of a mother who has been fighting with tears for over a quarter of a century. It is not just Perarivalan who is suffering inside the jail. It is Arupthammal too.”

Composer and actor G V Prakash Kumar demanded not just for Perarivalan’s release but the six others convicted in the case.

Cinematographer P C Sreeram too, joined the Twitter trend with a video message. “We love our country, let’s show our love with the release of Arivu,” he said. He also tweeted, “From officers to the people in our system who were part of the probe have voiced their apprehension and have put forward their point of view. The collective voice of the people should be respected. Let him see the light after 30 years.”

Actor Prakash Raj tweeted a video that had the police officer who wrote down Perarivalan’s statement talking, recalling the time he took down the latter’s statement. He also added in the message, “Justice delayed is justice denied… If we had post-conviction exoneration laws, Perarivalan would have been absolved legally after this officer’s interview. Sadly, we still rely on the existing laws for his release. (sic)”

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED..If we had post conviction exoneration laws, Perarivalan would have been absolved legally after this officer’s interview. Sadly, we still rely on the existing laws for his release. #ReleasePerarivalan pic.twitter.com/JPa1crRBgF — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 20, 2020

Others who tweeted in support include filmmakers Pa Ranjith, Karthik Subbaraj, writer Meena Kandasamy, music composer Santhosh Narayanan and more.

