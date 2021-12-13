Vijay Sethupathi airport brawl: Court summons actor after complaint from Maha Gandhi

Maha Gandhi, who alleges he was physically attacked by Vijayâ€™s Sethupathiâ€™s team at the Bengaluru airport on November 2. filed a complaint in the Saidapet court.

news Controversy

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has been summoned by a metropolitan court in Chennai in connection to a brawl that took place with him, his team and a Tamil actor Maha Gandhi in Bengaluru's international airport on November 2. According a LiveLaw report, Maha Gandhi has filed a complaint with the Saidapet Metropolitan Judicial Magistrate against Sethupathi for reportedly making derogatory and sarcastic comments against him at the airport. Gandhiâ€™s complaint also named a man named Johnson, who is a pastor and who was accompanying Sethupathi in the airport, for allegedly physically attacking him on November 2.

The complaint by Maha Gandhi was filed under section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the court has issued a summons to Vijay Sethupathi after posting the matter for hearing on January 2, 2022.

In an interview given to a local channel, Maha Gandhi explained that he had met Vijay Sethupathi at the baggage carousel of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on November 2. Vijay Sethupathi had just received the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Shilpa in the film Super Deluxe. Maha Gandhi said that he had congratulated Vijay Sethupathi for winning the national award, but had reportedly received a very sarcastic and derogatory response from the actor. According to his complaint, Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s response attempted to belittle the complainant in public.

According to the complaint, Maha Gandhi had exited the airport after warning Vijay Sethupathi. However, outside the airport, he was physically attacked by Johnson as per Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s instructions, the complaint alleges. The complaint adds that Johnson had issued death threats.

Maha Gandhi further added that on reaching Chennai, he learnt about the interview that Vijay Sethupathi had given following the airport brawl, in which he referred to Maha Gandhi as a drunken man who attacked him.

The complaint requests the magistrate to try the accused persons â€” Vijay Sethupathi and Johnson â€” under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in or near a public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 500 (defamation), and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.