Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to make his directorial debut with Lyca Productions

In an interview in 2022, actor Vijay had addressed fans’ anticipation that Jason Sanjay would also act in films and said he was happy whether his son was in front of the camera or behind it.

news Cinema

Tamil actor Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay will soon make his directorial debut. The announcement was made by Lyca Productions on Monday, August 28, while sharing photographs of Jason appearing to sign a contract in the presence of the entertainment company’s founder and producer of the film, Subaskaran, and the head of the company GKM Tamil Kumaran. Vijay and his wife Sangeeta have two children, Jason and Divya Shasha. Jason just turned 23. He has reportedly studied filmmaking in the United States, and there have been reports of his interest in direction for a while now. Incidentally, Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar is also a filmmaker who has directed, produced, written and acted in many films.

Jason said he was glad that Lyca liked his script and gave him “complete creative freedom to materialise it,” and mentioned that the team was in talks with “emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians,” The Hindu reported. Jason has previously directed a few short films, including one titled Pull the Trigger. Many fans of Kollywood star Vijay congratulated Jason and wished him luck.

In an interview with director Nelson Dilipkumar ahead of the release of their 2022 film Beast, Vijay had addressed fans’ anticipation that his son would also become a star like him. He said that Premam director Alphonse Puthren had approached him to narrate a story for Jason, where he would play a “boy next door.” Vijay said that Jason asked for more time, and that only he could decide whether he wants to work in front of the camera or behind it.