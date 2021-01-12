Become a Member

‘Master’, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, will release in theatres on Wednesday.

TNM Staff

Days ahead of its theatrical release, a few clips from Vijay’s Master was allegedly leaked online. Several persons from the film’s crew, including director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the producers XB Film Creators, took to social media to appeal to the audience to not share the leaked clips. It was not just the film crew, but Vijay’s fans, too, actively campaigned on Twitter and other social media platforms to urge people not to share the content online. 

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, is scheduled to hit the screens on Wednesday. The film was supposed to release in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the release was pushed for Pongal 2021. On Monday evening, several crew members took to Twitter to implore the users to not share or forward any leaked clips from the film that they might receive.

“Dear all, it's been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to you. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If you come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank you all. Love you all. One more day and #Master is all yours,” Director Lokesh Kanagaraj said.

“Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com,” the film’s producers XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studio tweeted.

The film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander also tweeted, asking the audience to share any leaked content from the film. “It’s the hard work of 1000s of people. Please report any leaked clips immediately to report@blockxpiracy.com,” he posted on Twitter.

Several fans and audience also tweeted in support of the film’s crew and implored their followers to not share the leaked content before the film’s release on Wednesday.

Vijay’s Master will be released on January 13 in theatres across south India. Actor Vijay plays the role of a college professor in the film. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of the antagonist in the film. Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhakyaraj also play crucial roles in the film.

Watch the trailer here:

