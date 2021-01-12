Vijay’s ‘Master’ clips leaked online: Crew, fans urge not to share it

‘Master’, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, will release in theatres on Wednesday.

Flix Piracy

Days ahead of its theatrical release, a few clips from Vijay’s Master was allegedly leaked online. Several persons from the film’s crew, including director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the producers XB Film Creators, took to social media to appeal to the audience to not share the leaked clips. It was not just the film crew, but Vijay’s fans, too, actively campaigned on Twitter and other social media platforms to urge people not to share the content online.

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, is scheduled to hit the screens on Wednesday. The film was supposed to release in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the release was pushed for Pongal 2021. On Monday evening, several crew members took to Twitter to implore the users to not share or forward any leaked clips from the film that they might receive.

“Dear all, it's been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to you. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If you come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank you all. Love you all. One more day and #Master is all yours,” Director Lokesh Kanagaraj said.

Dear all

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. January 11, 2021

“Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com,” the film’s producers XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studio tweeted.

Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) January 11, 2021

Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 11, 2021

The film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander also tweeted, asking the audience to share any leaked content from the film. “It’s the hard work of 1000s of people. Please report any leaked clips immediately to report@blockxpiracy.com,” he posted on Twitter.

It’s the hard work of 1000s of people. Please report any leaked clips immediately to report@blockxpiracy.com https://t.co/bjpC4fOR95 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 11, 2021

Several fans and audience also tweeted in support of the film’s crew and implored their followers to not share the leaked content before the film’s release on Wednesday.

If you come across any #Master leaked contents share them to report@blockxpiracy.com — Thusi (@thusi_c) January 11, 2021

#Valimai

Please don't share any #masterleaked clips of #thalaAjithfansWe know the pain of all these activities

This is not just insulting #Master This will insult our whole tamil cinema industry

Please don’t do these silly activities

Happy #MasterPongal pic.twitter.com/RVz1fncPpg — Ajithans_creation (@Ajithans_offl) January 12, 2021

Pls pls pls report piracy hard work and time invested needs to be respected #masterleaked #SayNoToPiracy #Master let us all stay in this together — neelima esai (@neelimaesai) January 11, 2021

Was just thinking that a #ThalapathyVijay movie is gonna release without any problem. And now the entire movie gets leaked. Who is to blamed? #MasterFilm #masterleaked.

To all cinema lovers:

If you want more movies in theatre , stop sharing or watching leaked and pirated movies. https://t.co/5EcrNfM7kC January 11, 2021

Vijay’s Master will be released on January 13 in theatres across south India. Actor Vijay plays the role of a college professor in the film. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of the antagonist in the film. Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhakyaraj also play crucial roles in the film.

Watch the trailer here: