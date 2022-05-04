Vijay’s Beast gears up for OTT release

Co-starring actor Pooja Hegde in the lead, ‘Beast’ hit the big screens on April 13, and opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics.

Actor Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s recently released film Beast is gearing up for its Over-the-Top (OTT) release after hitting the big screens on April 13. Helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, the film marked the first-time collaboration between actor Vijay and director Nelson. Beast will be streaming on OTT platform Netflix from May 11. Sharing the announcement with fans, Netflix quoted lines from ‘Beast mode’ song from the film. “Can you feel the POWER, TERROR, FIRE, BECAUSE BEAST ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON MAY 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi,” Netflix India tweeted on Wednesday, May 4.

Beast is Pooja Hegde’s second Tamil film after the 2012 superhero flick Mugamoodi, which was helmed by director Mysskin and co-starred actor Jeeva in the lead. Beast marked her comeback to Tamil cinema after nine years. The film opened to mixed response from audiences and critics. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the singles from the film ‘Arabic Kuthu’ and ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ went viral on social media and garnered traction online. Several dance reels and videos continue to be posted using both the songs. Anirudh is on board as the music composer, while the lyrics for 'Arabic Kuthu' were penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

As part of promotions for Beast ahead of its release, Vijay appeared in a rare television interview that aired on Sun TV. The interview was taken by filmmaker Nelson. When asked about his experience of working on the film, Vijay heaped praises on Nelson, stating that he is a director with a clear vision, while also sharing that he has heard positive feedback about being paired opposite Pooja Hegde. He also dropped hints about his political aspirations.

Quizzing Vijay about his political aspirations, Nelson asked if the actor, who started his journey as ‘Ilaiyathalapathy’ (young commander) and went on to become ‘Thalapathy’ (commander), aspires to become a ‘Thalaivan’ (leader). Vijay responded that the previous titles were given by fans and it depended on the circumstances. He mentioned that similarly whether he will turn into a ‘Thalaivan’ will also depend on the expectations from his fans and the circumstances.

Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming film co-starring actor Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

