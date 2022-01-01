Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast to hit big screens in April 2022

Apart from announcing details about the film’s release, the makers of ‘Beast’ also unveiled a new poster featuring Vijay.

Flix Kollywood

A new poster from actor Vijay’s long-awaited film Beast was unveiled on Friday, December 31. The film is said to be a thriller and stars actor Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay. The makers also announced that the film will be hitting the big screens in April 2022. The news was posted from the Twitter handle of Sun Pictures. The caption read, “Happy New Year Nanba From team #Beast.”

Written and directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast marks actor Vijay’s 65th film. It also marks Pooja Hegde’s comeback to Kollywood after nine years. She made her Tamil debut with the Mysskin directorial Mugamoodi in 2012.

Twitter India announced earlier on December 9 that Thalapathy Vijay’s post unveiling the first look poster of Beast was the most liked and retweeted tweet in Indian cinema in 2021. They also revealed that the post received over 3.42 lakh likes and saw over 10,000 retweets. In 2020, the actor's post, a selfie with his fans, was the most retweeted tweet in entertainment.

Beast went on floors in March 2021, but the production was halted in view of the pandemic. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the movie has music by Anirudh. The music composer has earlier teamed up with Vijay for films like Kaththi and Master. He has also collaborated with director Nelson in films like Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor.

Initially, AR Murugadoss was reportedly roped in to direct the film. However, since the director-actor duo’s last outing Sarkar did not perform well at the box-office, they had a difference of opinion with the production house on the budget of the film.

Vijay was last seen in Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay as the antagonist and protagonist, respectively. Malavika Mohanan starred opposite Vijay. The cast also included Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gouri G, among others.

(With PTI inputs)