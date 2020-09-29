Vijay Nair's YouTube channel taken down after multiple complaints of harassment

Though the channel has been taken down, the video is still accessible on YouTube through other pages.

news Controversy

The YouTube channel of a Kerala man who made a crass and derogatory video against women and feminists in the state, has been taken down, a day after he was arrested by police. The derogatory video titled 'Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwearâ€™ posted by the man, had created much controversy and outrage after three women including dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and activist Diya Sana, attacked the man at his home on Saturday.

Though many women including Bhagyalakshmi had over the week filed multiple complaints with the police, and many reported the video to the platform, it was still available online. Though Vijay Nair's channel has been taken down, the video made by this Thiruvananthapuram resident, is still accessible on YouTube through other pages as many have uploaded it in the past few days.

The video became a matter of debate in Kerala following the women attacking the man on Saturday. While many come out in support of the women who confronted the man pouring ink on him and slapping him, many also raised criticism against this.

On Monday, Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram arrested Vijay Nair from his house in Kalliyoor, on charges of insulting modesty of women, criminal intimidation and causing nuisance.

According to reports, the case against the man has been handed over to the cyber crime police.

Meanwhile, Vijay Nair had given a complaint against Bhagyalakshmi and Diya alleging that they assaulted him. A case has been registered against the women. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will support the women.

