Bhagyalakshmi and Diya Sana confront man who made crass, abusive video on them

The man had in his video, targeted a number of women, starting with veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari.

news Social Media

A video of Malayalam dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmy and trans activist Diya Sana confronting a man for putting out a derogatory video on feminists in Kerala is going viral. In the video, the women can be seen questioning and slapping the man in his office in Gandhari Amman Kovil, Thiruvananthapuram, after pouring black oil over him.

Vijay P Nair put out a video titled 'Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear' and went on to target a number of women, starting with veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari, who is 86 years old now. In the video, he said highly abusive and defamatory things about many others including Trupti Desai, Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima.

In a live video on Diyaâ€™s Facebook page, she and Bhagyalakshmi confront the man cursing him for the content he used and making him apologise for humiliating women.

When Bhagyalakshmi confronted him about the derogatory stuff he said about her, he feigned innocence saying he never named her in the video.

After the two women shout and scream at him, the man with folded hands apologises to â€˜all women for knowingly or unknowingly hurting themâ€™. The women then ask him to delete the videos he has put against them on his YouTube channel Vtrix Scene. The controversial video on feminists had already gathered more than two lakh views at the time of the incident, on Saturday afternoon.

More than one complaint has been submitted against the man for his video. The video which was uploaded on August 14, uses derogatory terms such as 'kali', 'paripadi', 'vedi' and puns to attack feminists, alleging that every feminist is a sex worker.

The complaint says that the man not only makes personal attacks against these feminists but also establishes that women and men should not travel together. It further requests to have the video removed, in addition to registering a case against the YouTube channel, the host, and the men Thangappan and Preman and others mentioned in the video.

The video is going viral with many hundreds sharing it. Many women and men have opined that Vijay P Nair deserved the treatment. Some others have said that the women should have filed a police complaint, instead of directly confronting him. However, towards the end of the video Diya and Bhagyalakshmi talk about their helplessness and that weak cyber laws do not protect women which is why they decided to confront the man.