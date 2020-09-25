Vijay Deverakonda posts video on Instagram for his mother’s birthday, goes viral

The Telugu star frequently shows his fans that he is a family man.

Flix Tollywood

Vijay Deverakonda posted a short video celebrating his mother Madhavi’s 50th birthday on Instagram, which went viral among netizens. In the video, Vijay, his brother Anand and mother Madhavi were seen playing cricket, along with the family’s pet. Posting the video online, Vijay wrote, “I'll make sure you are happy forever. Happy Birthday Mumma! (sic).”

It may be noted here that during the lockdown, a picture of the actor spending quality time with his mother and brother playing a board game surfaced online. The star has time and again showed his close bond with his family, which makes his fans view him as a lovable star.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has the bilingual sports-drama Fighter in his schedule, with Ananya Pandey playing the female lead. The Telugu version of the film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh, while Bollywood’s Karan Johar will produce and direct the Hindi version. Puri Jagannadh and Charmy Kaur will be producing the Telugu version under their banners. The shooting of this film commenced in January this year but was halted due to the lockdown.

There is also a rumour that Vijay Deverakonda has signed a new deal with Karan Johar. Reports are that the director-producer has signed Vijay Deverakonda in a Rs 100 crore deal. As per sources, Vijay will be signing up new movies that are approved by Karan Johar; these films will have a pan-Indian appeal considering the immense popularity the star enjoys.

Reports are that Vijay Deverakonda will be making his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's war film based on the Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike. Vijay will reportedly be playing the role of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was held captive in Pakistan for 60 hours.

Vijay’s last film to release was World Famous Lover, which hit the marquee on February 14th to coincide with Valentine’s Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film had Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite as female leads. The film was bankrolled by K. A. Vallabha under the banner Creative Commercials. Gopi Sundar was the music composer for this romantic entertainer with Jaya Krishna Gummadi wielding the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao doing the edits.

Though Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 with Nuvvila, it was the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy (2017) that shot him to the limelight. The film, in which he played opposite Shalini Pandey, was one of the biggest hits of his career. The star cast also included Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Kamal Kamaraju, Kanchana, Gopinath Bhat and Aditi Myakal. Made on a low budget, the film reached the Rs 50 crore club and its remake rights were lapped up for a huge price.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

