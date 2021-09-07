Vijay Devarakonda keeps promise, ropes in Indian idol fame Shanmukha Priya for film

During the finals of 'Indian Idol' season 12, Vijay promised Shanmukha that she would be singing in his next film.

Indian Idol fame Shanmukha Priya is now on board Vijay Devarakonda's upcoming pan-India movie Liger, as a singer. During Indian Idol season 12, Shanmukha Priya, who was in finals, was promised by Vijay Devarakonda that she would be singing in his next film. Keeping his promise, Vijay convinced the makers of the film to rope her in. In the finals of the TV show, Vijay made a video appearance before Shanmukhaâ€™s final performance and said, "Shanmukha, win or lose, you are coming back to Hyderabad, you are meeting me and then signing up for my film, it's a deal. Good luck."

Expressing her joy over the opportunity, Shanmukha said, "First of all, I have never expected that Vijay Devarakonda would support me, talk about me and watch me perform. When I saw the video, I couldn't believe it and was in shock." She added that she was excited to meet him as she was a big fan of the actor.

There is no greater happiness than being able to make someoneâ€™s dream come true :)



Team #Liger welcomes this little rockstar SMP on board our terrific album! https://t.co/w7GnXd3rrn â€” Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 6, 2021

The actor finally met Shanmukha Priya in his home in Hyderabad recently, and told her that he, director Puri Jagannath and one of the producers, Chaarmee Kaur, were watching Shanmukha's performance videos and discussed which song would suit her voice. A video shared by Vijay Devarakonda on his Instagram also shows Shanmukha finishing the recording of a song from the movie, after which she met Vijay along with her mother. Vijay Devarakonda's mother also presented a saree to Shanmukha Priya and blessed her. Vijay added that he is going to listen to the song next week as soon as the final mix comes in.

Liger is expected to be a pan-Indian film directed by Puri Jagannath and is being jointly bankrolled by Puri Connects and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie has Ananya Panday as the female lead.

