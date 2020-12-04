Vijay and Atlee to work together again after â€˜Bigilâ€™?

The actor was spotted at Atleeâ€™s office recently.

After the success of Bigilâ€”which collected Rs 285-300 crore at the box office and is Thalapathy Vijayâ€™s highest-grossing film so far, the actor-director team Vijay and Atlee might be teaming up for another project together. According to media reports, Vijay was spotted on Thursday at director Atlee's office, and rumours of a new movie are doing the rounds. If the duo were discussing Thalapathy 65, then it would be their fourth outing together, after Mersal, Theri and Bigil. All the three movies have garnered praise from fans as well as critics.



After Bigil, Vijay teamed up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Master, which is expected to be released for the Sankranthi festival in January. Recently, it was reported that Vijay would be teaming up with director Murugadoss for a project tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, to be bankrolled by Sun pictures; however, the director has reportedly backed out of the project due to unknown reasons.





Meanwhile, Atlee had also confirmed that he will be directing Tollywood star Jr NTR in a Telugu movie. Apparently, Jr NTR met Atlee last week in Chennai for a story discussion of their upcoming project. If everything falls in place, the project will take off in the second half of next year, after Jr NTR finished his film with director Trivikram Srinivas. However, sources close to Atlee have confirmed that a formal announcement will be made about the same during the Sankranthi festival next year. Atlee had also recently hinted at a Bollywood outing. According to media reports, he will be teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for a movie.



The movie Bigil, which was Thalapthy Vijay-Atleeâ€™s last outing, was a sports drama which had Vijay playing a football coach. Besides the lead pair Vijay and Nayanthara, the star cast also included Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Sai Dheena, Vivek, Anandraj and others. The film had the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman working on the music, with GK Vishnu working the camera and Anthony L Ruben for editing.



Vijay currently awaits the release of his upcoming film Master. The film will see Vijay in the role of a college professor, and will be in a college setting for the most part of its story. Master marks the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi, who is known for his role as the villain since the 2017 release Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master. Malavika Mohanan has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Master, which is expected to hit the screens next year.

