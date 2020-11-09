Vigilance court orders probe into alleged disproportionate wealth of MLA KM Shaji

A petition alleged that IUML politician KM Shaji, who is the MLA of Azhikode, possessed four times the wealth he could earn.

news Court

A vigilance court in Kozhikode has ordered an enquiry into a petition against Azhikode Member of Legislative Assembly KM Shaji, about possessing unaccountable wealth. The Vigilance Superintendent of Police (SP) has been asked to probe into the allegations and submit a report. Shaji is a leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), allied to the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Vigilance Special Cell SP Sasidharan S has confirmed to TNM that the file has been sent to his office for investigation. Further decision will be taken after considering all the details.

The petition alleges that Shaji possesses four times the amount of money that he could earn as an MLA, reports 24 News . It seeks an explanation on the means with which the MLA owns houses and properties in different districts across the state. The petition also points out that even as he is working as an MLA without salary, it has not affected his wealth.

Earlier on Monday, MLA Shaji's wife KM Asha was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a bribery case concerning the politician. MLA Shaji is alleged to have accepted Rs 25 lakh as bribe for allotting a seat for a Plus 2 student at an Azhikode school in Kannur. It was during the time he is alleged to have taken the bribe that a three storey house was built in Vengeri, Kozhikode, in his wife's name. The ED is investigating the source of money for building this house, 24 News reported. Earlier, the ED had recorded statements of IUML leaders and school authorities in the bribery case.

All the documents and bank dealings of MLA Shaji will be examined by officials of ED Kozhikode. KM Shaji will be questioned in the case on Tuesday.