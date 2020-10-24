Kozhikode Corporation issues notice to demolish MLA KM Shajiâ€™s house

The demolition notice is on the grounds that there are structural violations in the construction of the building.

news Demolition

Kozhikode Corporation has issued a notice to Azhikode MLA KM Shaji of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) ordering for his residence to be demolished. The demolition order was issued on the grounds that the rules of construction had been violated in building Shajiâ€™s house. Corporation officials also measured the area of the house and recorded that it exceeded the area allotted.

Shaji had sought permission from the Kozhikode Corporation to build a house on 3200 sq feet of land. However, the house has now been constructed on 550 square feet. Although the plan was completed back in 2016, the house has not been given a number as it did not respond to a notice issued by the Corporation to regularise construction. The Corporation also added that the additional construction of the third floor of the house was a violation.

Following an order by the Enforcement Directorate asking for the value of Shajiâ€™s residence to be determined, an executive engineer from the Corporation along with his team measured the house, which is located near Maloorkunnu.

The Enforcement Directorate asked the Corporation to submit the report after including the completed plan, the area and appraised value of the house. This was part of a probe on whether the MLA has acquired wealth illegally.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate sent a notice to the IUML legislator after it was alleged that Shaji took a bribe of Rs 2.5 million to sanction additional courses at the Azhikode High School - an aided school at his constituency in Kannur during 2013-2014.

Notices have also been issued to 30 different people including Shaji to appear before the ED officials on November 10. The agency is probing the source of the money with regard to the alleged financial deals while sanctioning Plus-2 batches in schools.

