Video: TN woman slaps cop in an altercation, police launch inquiry

The incident took place in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

A video of a woman slapping a policeman in uniform in public view has been going viral on social media.

The video of the incident shows a woman and a man, who is bleeding from his nose and mouth arguing with two policemen. As the argument heats up, one of the policemen - a head constable - manhandles the man while the woman cries and shouts in the background. The constable continues to push the man around. At one point, as the woman is heard screaming and shouting at a sub-inspector, who is on a motorbike, her husband then attempts to lunge forward and hit the policeman. The woman, who continues to scream, slaps the sub-inspector on the bike. The head constable pushes around her husband, who has blood splattered across his shirt, even as he attempts to grab the subinspector’s motorbike keys. The head constable once again attempts to restrain the man.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday at the Anathur village in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. The incident was allegedly a result of an altercation between Muthuraman, his wife Sarathi and two policemen. The policemen -- sub-inspector Thangavelu and head constable Murugan -- are attached to the Thiruvennainallur police station, in the district.

As the video went viral, the district police have launched an inquiry into the matter. Speaking to TNM, Nallasivam, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Villupuram sub-division said that the issue relates to construction of Muthuraman’s house under a government scheme. A contractor Subash Chandra Bose was assigned to construct the house under this scheme with whom the couple allegedly had an argument on Saturday morning related to payment and quality of the house. “It is said that Muthuraman verbally abused Subash and Subash sought help from these two policemen who were on duty at the district checkpost closeby,” he said. Thangavelu and Murugan thus reached the village and the argument continued between the parties, which then developed into an altercation.

“The policemen came and asked me where my husband was. I said he was sleeping and refused to wake him up and asked them what the issue was. One of them pushed me aside and dragged my husband outside. For a while they both argued and the policeman punched my husband on his nose and it started bleeding profusely,” Sarathi said.

Sources also told TNM that the revenue officials from the Thiruvennainallur block and other police officers from the station and the DSP had visited the village for inquiry and had assured them that an action would be taken after questioning.

“We are conducting an inquiry on the issue and if there are prima facie grounds against the policemen, we will definitely take action,” Nallasivam said. He added that no FIR has been registered yet on the issue.

