Video: TN man gets yanked off bike by rope hanging loose from truck

The man, identified as Muthu (30) from Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, was driving past a truck carrying bags of fertilisers when the incident happened.

news Accident

Shocking visuals emerged from Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, December 15, after a bikerâ€™s neck got entangled in a rope that had come loose from a truck and yanked him off his bike. The man, identified as Muthu (30) from Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, was driving past a truck carrying bags of fertilisers in Eral. One of the bags from the truck fell down and the rope that was used to secure the bags had come loose. Upon examining the CCTV footage, it can be seen that that rope had snapped and got caught around Muthuâ€™s neck. Subsequently, Muthu lost balance and was yanked off his bike before falling down.

The CCTV footage also shows that Muthu took a few minutes before regaining consciousness as onlookers helped him. Reports say that Muthu was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital after the people gathered at the scene called an ambulance. Muthu sustained injuries on his neck, arms and legs. The Eral police have initiated an inquiry into the matter and further investigations are underway.

TW: Disturbing visuals

A biker in Thoothukudi got entangled in a loose rope a truck carrying fertilisers. He was thrown off his bike and regained consciousness minutes later. Luckily, he sustained injuries which are not fatal. pic.twitter.com/vA3K4xoxAW â€” Akchayaa Rajkumar (@akchayaa_r) December 15, 2022

In an another accident that took place in Ariyendal village in Ramanathapuram district on November 21, three people were killed and five others injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the highway collided with an SUV (sports utility vehicle) during late hours. According to a report in The Hindu, the bus was heading to Madurai from Ramanathapuram and instead of taking the left lane under a bridge of the highway, it took the right lane. Due to this, the SUV that was heading towards Ramanathapuram collided with the bus head-on.

The Hindu report added that the bus driver Kesavan was detained by the police and three occupants of the car â€“ Selvakumar, the driver, Nirmala and Manimeghalai died on the spot. Meanwhile, the injured persons â€“ Somasundaram, Ranjani, Arjunan and two children aged 7 and 9 years were admitted to a nearby hospital.