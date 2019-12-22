Video: Narrow escape for Karnataka woman after she falls while boarding moving train

Accident

The incident took place in Ballari on Saturday night.

In a narrow escape, a woman was saved by alert bystanders and a policeman in Karnataka’s Ballari on Saturday while trying to board a moving train.

CCTV visuals of the incident show a woman running with her two bags in hand to board the moving train. She attempts to climb on board, but falls back onto the platform, even as she gets dragged by the moving train. Onlookers on the platform including a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable immediately rush to her help, and pull her to safety.

Scary video from Ballri.Constable SM Raffi and others saved a woman from getting run over by a train pic.twitter.com/xQLpZoJQ8z — Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) December 22, 2019

The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Rashmi. The incident occurred when the woman was attempting to board the 11304 Kolhapur Hyderabad Express from Platform no 2 at around 8:50 pm on Saturday. The RPF constable has been identified as SM Raffi.

Rashmi said that she was thankful to the RPF constable and others who saved her life.

She was running late and was desperate to get onto the train as she had to board a flight from Hyderabad and feared she would miss her flight too if she missed the train.

However, she managed to board the flight as it was delayed and reached Hyderabad on a private bus.

In May this year, a 45-year-old man had a similar brush with death at the Hosapete Railway Station.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a man in a white shirt, carrying a black bag in his hand trying to get on board the train which was already in motion. He, however, slips and partially falls between the track and the platform. He then gets dragged onto the platform even as one passenger tries to pull him inside. An alert policeman, however, manages to rescue him by getting a hold him, preventing him from going under the wheels of the train.

