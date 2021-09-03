Video of man collapsing in Bengaluru gym shared as Sidharth Shukla's final moments

Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla died from a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on September 2.

news Fact-check

Hours after the death of popular television actor Sidharth Shukla on September 2, disturbing footage of a man collapsing on a staircase due to cardiac arrest has surfaced on social media, falsely claiming to be a video of Sidharth Shukla. The video is from a gym in Bengaluru, and shows an unidentified man who collapsed on the staircase after a workout, according to fact-checking organisation Boomlive. The time stamp on the video, which has been shared on Twitter and Facebook by several accounts, shows that it is from August 25, 2021. Sidharth Shukla, who was also the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and had a massive fan following on the internet, died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on the morning of Thursday, September 2, at Mumbaiâ€™s Cooper Hospital.

The Centre Manager of Goldâ€™s Gym, Banashankari, where the video was captured, told Boomlive and The Quint, that the man had visited the gym for a trial class. After the workout, he sat down on the staircase, seemingly feeling unwell, before falling unconscious and falling down a couple of steps onto the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, local police told Boomlive. The video was shared by an account named dnazeenews, falsely posturing as the news website DNA by using the same display image. It was also then shared by a few other accounts.

Warning: Viewerâ€™s discretion advised

Actor #SiddharthShukla Dies Of an Heart Attack.

Confirmed by Cooper Hospital. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/0G3D0WuMhJ September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla, who was 40 years old, had made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss OTT only a few days ago. Beginning his career as a model, he made his acting debut as the lead on the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He was widely popular for playing the protagonist in the hit serial Balika Vadhu, and also appeared on shows like Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, and Love U Zindagi. He was last seen on season 3 of Ekta Kapoorâ€™s show Broken But Beautiful. He had announced a film called Silsila SidNaaz Ka with Shehnaaz Gill, his rumoured girlfriend whom he had met during Bigg Boss 13.

Read: Sidharth Shukla's death: Condolences pour in from friends and colleagues