Sidharth Shukla's death: Condolences pour in from friends and colleagues

Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn the death.

news Death

The Indian showbiz industry woke up to the shocking news of actor Sidharth Shukla's death on Thursday. Colleagues and friends expressed their grief at the sudden passing away of the actor who was 40 years old. Sidharth passed away in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack in the morning.

Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn the death. Salman's association with Sidharth goes back to the time when the latter won 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by the superstar.

Salman took to Twitter and wrote: "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP".

Actor Varun Dhawan, who worked with actor Sidharth Shukla in the latter's Bollywood debut 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' posted a picture of them on Instagram and wrote: "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Actress Parineeti Chopra tweeted: "Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions."

Actor Ajay Devgn expressed his grief as he tweeted: "Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth"

Actress Tisca Chopra tweeted: "Numb.. Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss."

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover tweeted: "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace."

Actor R. Madhavan wrote: "Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don't have words to express my anguish."

Actor Aftab Shivdasani tweeted: "Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla, life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul. Om Shanti."

Actor Kushal Tandon uploaded a picture with Sidharth and tweeted: "Sad, shocking, May God gives strength to his mother, sister and family, RIP brother fly away into a different world peacefully Om Shanti."

Director Hansal Mehta, pointed out how young he was. He tweeted: "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots."

Actress Koena Mitra said: "Deeply saddened! @sidharth_shukla , We met for just 14 days, we fought a lot and parted ways. Never spoke again. Your sudden demise has taught me unconditional forgiveness! I forgive everyone & seek forgiveness from whoever I may have disappointed. RIP Sid. #SiddharthShukla"

Inputs IANS