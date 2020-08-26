VIDEO: In a fit of rage, Hyderabad woman thrashes watchman for stopping her

The incident happened on Monday, at an apartment complex in Hyderabad’s Chandanagar.

A watchman working at an apartment complex in Hyderabad’s Chandanagar was assaulted by a woman on Monday. The video of the incident surfaced only on Tuesday evening and soon went viral.

In the video, the woman is seen entering the building premises in her car, where she is stopped by the watchman. The woman gets out of her car and walks up to the watchman who was standing outside the watchman’s cabin. She then goes onto thrash the victim by landing blows on him. If that wasn’t shocking enough, she then removes her footwear and continues to beat him up while the victim stood without retaliating. According to the police, the woman was infuriated as she was stopped earlier as well by the watchman. He reportedly told her that vehicles would not be allowed inside without permission.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera at the apartment complex. The watchman later went and filed a police complaint at the Chandanagar police station which falls under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police.

Speaking to TNM, G Shyam Prasad, Sub Inspector of Chandanagar police station said, “As it is a non-cognizable offence we have written to the court for permission. If we get permission, it is likely that a case will be registered under 323 IPC, punishment for voluntary causing hurt and under 506, IPC which is for criminal intimidation.”



