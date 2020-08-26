Additional SP of Jagtial district succumbs to COVID-19 in Telangana

This is the third COVID-19 related death among police officers in August.

Additional Superintendent of police for Jagtial district in Telangana, Dakshinamurthy K, who tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago passed away on Wednesday morning due to cardiac arrest. This is the third such death among police officials in Telangana this August.

The officer was undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar since last week, “He passed away on Wednesday morning 5: 30 am due to cardiac arrest while undergoing COVID-19 treatment,” said an official from the Jagtial Superintendent of the police office.

Dakshinamurthy, a 1989 batch started his career as Sub Inspector of police rising through the ranks to serve as Deputy Superintendent of Police rank in erstwhile Khammam and Warangal districts. According to his Facebook profile, the officer began service as Additional Superintendent of police for Jagtial district in November 2019. He is survived by a wife,two daughters and a son informed the Jagtial SP office, “His family is safe, the officer had not met them for over ten days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.” the officer informed TNM.

The officer was instrumental in the smooth execution of the Medaram Jatara festival earlier this year. He also represented the state as part of tribal custom in the procession of tribal priests from Kannepalli making their ritual trip to Medaram, reported The Hindu.

This is the third instance of COVID-19 related death among officers in Telangana this August. Earlier on August 10, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Armed Reserve in Mahbubnagar, PS Shahshidar aged 50 passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was a 1996 batch Reserve Sub Inspector (RSI), reported Telangana Today.

On August 10, a 46-year-old police constable from Saidabad police station died while undergoing COVID-19 treatment

On March 20, a 37-year-old Hyderabad constable from Kulsumpura police station of the 2007 batch passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.