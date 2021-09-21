Video: Fire breaks out at Bengaluru apartment, leaves two dead

The fire took two hours to douse, according to fire department officials, who said that the incident was caused by a cylinder blast.

news Accident

It was a painfully hapless situation for two women who were caught in the raging fire that broke out in their apartment complex in Bengaluru on the evening of Tuesday, September 21. Visuals from the scene showed one woman stuck in the balcony of the four-storey apartment building, screaming for help, as the fire raged. Two residents eventually lost their lives in the fire accident that broke out at the Ashrith Aspire Apartment near IIM Bangalore near Bannerghatta Road. Other residents managed to escape.

Visuals of the incident show flames engulfing one side of the building, with thick smoke billowing from the site. Residents of the apartment were still stuck inside their homes when the fire broke out. Videos of the incident show the fire climbing up the facade of the building.

Two people lost their lives in the incident, officials said. One of the deceased was a woman, while the identity of the other deceased could not be ascertained. Fire department officials also carried out rescue operations for the residents still stuck inside when the fire broke out. According to the officials, the cause of the blaze was a cylinder blast.

According to the fire department control officer, they received a call at 4.41 pm, alerting them of the fire. “After we received a call, a water tank was sent to the location. Once they reported that the fire had intensified, we deputed two other fire engines to douse the fire,” the fire department official said.

Warning: Video shows graphic visuals

Fire tenders managed to get in the building. Five people have been rescued. A 42 year old women seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/g4HM8jJetO — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) September 21, 2021

The fire has now been brought under control. Out of the 75 housing units in the apartment, four have been completely damaged, fire department officials said, adding that they are investigating further damages to the building. It took close to two hours to douse the flames, they said.

(This is a developing story)