Video: Congress MP Jothimani forcibly detained for staging protest over Gandhi statue

Jothimani and other Congress members protested in Karur alleging sub-standard construction of the pedestal for a Gandhi statue.

Karur MP Jothimani of the Congress was forcibly lifted and detained by the police on Saturday for protesting against the move to replace a 70-year-old Gandhi statue with a new bronze one in her constituency on Saturday.. She also alleged sub-standard construction of the pedestal for the Gandhi statue.

The Congress MP along with several party members gathered near the spot and conducted an inspection of the construction at Lighthouse Road in Karur. Karur municipal officials had recently removed a Gandhi statue and set up a new bronze statue at Lighthouse Road. However, Jothimani while inspecting the construction alleged that the cement is getting worn out when touched and demanded to know the contract details of the constructor. However, the police detained her along with other Congress members while they staged a protest.

One video from the spot shows Jothimani seen protesting along with Congress members even as police are speaking with her. However, when the negotiation fails, women police personnel are seen bodily lifting Jothimani, who tries to resist by sitting on the ground. The police personnel then carry her to a police van to take her into preventive custody.

Congress Karur MP Jothimani bodily lifted by police personnel while staging a protest in her constituency! pic.twitter.com/QQ360UAxBJ — D Suresh Kumar (@dsureshkumar) February 20, 2021

Taking to social media, the Jothimani said, “In Karur, a Gandhi statue, which was standing for 70 years, has been removed recently. When I protested demanding to know the contract details, the AIADMK ‘slave’ government has forcefully detained me.”

“The government at the same spot is constructing a pedestal that is of sub-standard quality, which is getting worn out when we touch it with our hands. If the structure collapses then it may create a dangerous situation. So, the government has arrested us for questioning regarding this,” she said.

Soon after she was detained, Jothimani posted a video saying, “Every woman, every Tamil should stand up and give their voice to end the rule of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.”

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri took to Twitter to condemn Jothiman’s detention. He said, “We strongly condemn the barbaric act of the police while arresting MP Jothimani, who is a representative of the people. I request the Tamil Nadu government to immediately release her and construct the Gandhi statue in a proper manner.”