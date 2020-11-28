Video: Chennai cop chases thieves on bike, recovers 11 stolen phones from 3 men

The City Commissioner of Police met sub-inspector Ramesh and presented him with a reward for his work.

news Crime

A swift chase of bike-borne men by a Chennai police officer resulted in the arrest of three who had stolen several mobile phones and a motorbike. The CCTV visuals of the chase, shared on social media by the Commissioner of Police Mahesh Aggarwal, are going viral on social media.

The 27-second-long video, shared by the Commissioner, shows a motorbike with two men – one with a helmet and the pillion rider with a hoodie and a face mask – being closely chased by another man. The first motorbike loses control and while the rider tries to balance it, the pillion rider runs away. The man on the chasing bike collides with the first motorbike, and then gets off. He catches up on foot with the man on the first motorbike, who tries to ride away. However, the second man interrupts the motorbike and both of them fall down. The motorbike rider is then pulled up by the man who chases him on foot.

The man who chased the bike is sub-inspector Antilin Ramesh of Madhavaram police station, who had noticed the accused trying to flee after snatching a mobile phone from Ravi, a 56-year-old resident at the MMDA colony. Ramesh set off with his bike after the fleeing men, after Ravi shouted for help after losing his phone.

The man Antilin Ramesh caught is Arunraj (20). According to a press statement issued by the police, Arunraj and his pillion rider Naveenkumar (23), had snatched four other cell phones earlier on Friday from nearby areas. The bike they were riding was also stolen. Apart from these two men, the police also arrested Vignesh (19) and recovered a total of 11 cell phones.

It also came to light that the three men already have nine cases pending against them. The Madhavaram police also registered an FIR against the three men and remanded them to judicial custody. Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Aggarwal also presented a reward to Antilin Ramesh for his work.