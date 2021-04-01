Video: BJP cadres create ruckus ahead of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Coimbatore visit

In a video from the incident, one man can be seen pelting a stone at a shop.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Coimbatore to campaign for BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan, a ruckus broke out near the city Town Hall between BJP cadres and a few shop owners. The incident took place on Wednesday during a bike rally as part of Yogi Adityanath’s visit. Scores of men — some holding the BJP flag, some wearing saffron shawls around their neck and some bike-borne — and a few police officials can be seen in the video that has emerged from the spot. While a few shops were seen shuttered, only one could be seen opened.

In the video, as a group of men argued with the owners of the shop, another man, with a saffron towel tied around his head, pelted a stone towards the shop. A police person immediately rushed to send him away.

While some reports suggested that the BJP cadres were forcing shops to close their shutters for the rally, which led to the confrontation, it is still unclear as to what started the ruckus.

BJP cadres pelt stones at the shops which refused to close during UP CM #YogiAdityanath visit to Coimbatore.



He was campaigning for #vanathisrinivasan in Coimbatore today.



NTK has filed complaint against BJP cadres.#TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/nO9lNu1VHM March 31, 2021

Speaking to TNM, Inspector General of Police S Davidson Devasirvadam said, “The situation has been misconceived. There was a ruckus and the police were trying to calm the cadre. All the shops were open and only a single man tried to pelt stones at the shop. However, the police who were at the place for patrol, will give a complaint and we will take action accordingly in the matter.”

Following the incident, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Abdul Vahaf gave a complaint to Election Commission, seeking action against BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan for frightening the shop owners and violating the Model Code of Conduct.

On Wednesday, the BJP's star campaigner Yogi Adityanath reached Coimbatore and addressed a public rally in Therinilai Thendal to support Vanathi Srinivasan, who is set to battle against MNM founder Kamal Haasan and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S Jayakumar in South Coimbatore constituency. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is also set to campaign from Virudhunagar following which he will h`ead to Rameshwaram before leaving for Kerala on April 1.