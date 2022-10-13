Video: Bikes, autos washed away as rains inundate parts of Hyderabad

While several areas in the north-west part of Hyderabad saw heavy rains, Borabanda near Kukatpally saw the most flooding.

Heavy rains battered parts of Hyderabad on the evening of Wednesday, October 12, leading to heavy waterlogging and floods in the north-western part of the city. While Balanagar and Kukatpally recorded the highest rainfall of 10.4 cm, the impact of the rains was heaviest in Borabanda, located near Kukatpally. Roads turned into streams in the narrow bylanes of Borabanda, and videos of two wheelers and autos being washed away soon became viral.

In one of the many videos, two unmanned autos were seen being carried away as the narrow bylane in Borabanda turned into a stream. A car was seen in the background, half submerged in the water while another bike too was seen floating.

In another video from Borabonda, a man on a bike was seen struggling to keep his balance as the waters gushed through the narrow lane. Eventually he was thrown off his bike and the stream washed away his bike and the man was seen frantically rushing towards the floating bike hoping to retrieve it. In the background, a tent house called Al Sana and a wholesale egg shop can be seen and this confirmed that the video was indeed from the rains in Borabonda.

Shocking videos from Borabanda area in Hyderabad. Men washed away with bikes in the street, following flash floods due to heavy downpour.#HyderabadRains #heavyrains #Borabanda #Hyderabad #HeavyRain pic.twitter.com/kHFEkHHGRk — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 12, 2022

In yet another video from near Borabanda bus stop, two men were seen wading through neck-deep water that had accumulated in the cellar of a building, trying to make their way to safety. Several bikes were seen floating as the main road was completely inundated in the rains that pounded the area. Speaking to TNM, Kareem, the owner of Optical Planet in Borabanda, which is seen in the video, said, “Around 6pm it began to rain and it went on for several hours. I finally shut my shop and left at around 10.30 pm when the intensity of the rains reduced. In the last 12 years that I have been in this shop, I haven’t seen water levels rise to such an extent. The entire area was inundated and it was a harrowing experience.”

While Trimulgherry recorded 9.55 cm of rainfall, Bolaram received 9.43 cm of rainfall. Moosapet and surrounding localities too experienced heavy rainfall. In Secunderabad, Tirumalagiri and Marredpally also reported heavy rains. Other parts of Hyderabad such as Patancheru, Charminar, Shaikpet, Serilingampally, Saroornagar, Alwal and other localities too experienced considerable rain.

