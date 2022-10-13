Several areas in Hyderabad flooded after city receives heavy rainfall

Dramatic videos of vehicles being washed away emerged from Borabanda.

news Rain

Several parts of Hyderabad were flooded on October 12, Wednesday evening after heavy rains under the impact of the Southwest monsoon lashed the city. Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Yusufguda, Panjagutta and many other areas received heavy rainfall. Roads remained waterlogged in the low-lying areas. Dramatic videos of vehicles being washed away emerged from Borabanda, which was one of the worst-affected areas. In Serilingampally, power supply was disrupted due to the rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast said that light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are expected in Medak, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Gadwal districts on October 13.

The IMD issued a yellow (low rainfall) warning for Hyderabad for Thursday and Friday. As per the warning, the city would receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers. “At times, intense spells very likely occur in the city. Surface winds are likely to be South easterlies with wind speed upto 4-8 kms,” IMD said.

In the state, Nalgonda recorded the highest rainfall of 28.4 mm, while Bhadrachalam recorded 1.4 mm, as per the latest update issued by IMD.

Under the impact of the Southwest monsoon, a similar situation prevailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur town on Tuesday night. Water from overflowing lakes entered houses in several colonies on the outskirts of the town, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

Rudrampet and surrounding areas were particularly affected by the floods. The flood water entered houses causing damage. The residents had to wade through the water to reach for safety. District Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa inspected the areas which were inundated and carried out rescue operations. According to the police, at least 200 residents have been rescued and sheltered at a safe location.

According to a bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday, light to moderate rains are very likely in Anantapur from Wednesday till Sunday, October 16.