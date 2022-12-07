Video: Andhra student stuck between platform and train rescued

The 20-year-old student was getting down at the platform at the Duvvada railway station when she slipped and got stuck between the platform and the train.

news Accident

Rescue workers saved a 20-year-old student after she was stuck in the gap between the platform and a train at Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday, December 7. Shashikala got stuck between the railway platform and the train while getting down from the Guntur-Rayagada Express. A first-year student pursuing an MCA (Master of Computer Application) degree, she was on her way to college and had reached Duvvada from Annavaram. While getting down at the platform, she slipped and got stuck between the platform and the train with her foot getting twisted and trapped in the track.

As the injured student started crying for help., the station authorities swung into action and ordered the train driver not to resume the journey. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel launched the rescue work. They broke a part of the platform to pull out the student. The operation lasted for one-and-half hours. The injured student was shifted to a hospital.

The incident resulted in a delay of one-and-half-hour in the departure of the Guntur-Rayagada Express and also affected the running of other trains on the route.

A student was slipped while deboarding Guntur-Raigad express train and got #Stuck in between the train and the platform, at #Duvvada rly stn. Appreciable job by #RailwayPolice , rescued the girl safely and shifted to the nearby hospital.#Visakhapatnam #AndhraPradesh #Vizag pic.twitter.com/wezF8Eb6wl December 7, 2022

Video: Alert cop saves Karnataka man after he slips trying to board moving train

Video: Alert railway constable saves passenger who slipped from train in Secunderabad