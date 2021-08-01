Video: Alert railway constable saves passenger who slipped from train in Secunderabad

The woman was trying to board a train that had just started moving from Secunderabad station, when she slipped and fell through the gap between the platform and the moving train.

news Accident

In a dramatic rescue at the Secunderabad railway station, Dinesh Singh, an RPF (Railway Protection Force) constable, saved a woman who was stuck between the coach of a moving train and the platform. The woman was trying to board a train that had just started moving when she slipped and fell through the gap between the platform and the moving train. Dinesh, who had noticed her just as she was trying to get on to the train, acted swiftly, pulling her onto the platform to safety. The constable has been appreciated for saving the woman’s life by acting in a timely manner.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the woman, identified as Naseema Begum, was trying to board a train on platform 9. CCTV footage of the incident showed her running to board the train, with her relatives trying to help her get in. Just as Dinesh Singh, who was on duty at the time, saw her trying to board the train, the woman slipped. With her feet stuck between the train and the platform, the visuals show her being dragged along with the train for a few seconds before Dinesh managed to pull her out. The incident took place on the evening of Friday, July 30. Dinesh was presented with a certificate and a cash award by railway officials for his brave act.

Appreciating the constable, Union Minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy tweeted, “Commend RPF’s Duty Constable, Sri Dinesh Singh who acted swiftly to save the life an elderly woman passenger who tried boarding a moving train at #Secunderabad Railway Station. His presence of mind & physical alacrity has saved a life, for which I extend my heartfelt appreciations (sic).”

Timely & Daring #LifeSaving act by RPF staff



Aged woman passenger tried to board moving train at Secuderabad stn fell in the gap btwn coach & platform and was being dangerously dragged. On duty RPF constable Sri.Dinesh Singh acted immediately, pulled lady out & saved her life. pic.twitter.com/Me4z0SA7ZW July 31, 2021

Earlier in January, in a similar incident, a home guard named T Sravan rescued a passenger who fell from a moving train at the Begumpet railway station in Hyderabad.