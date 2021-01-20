Video: Railway Police personnel rescues passenger who slips from train in Hyderabad

Since the incident, the home guard has been receiving accolades from his higher officials.

news Human Interest

In a dramatic rescue, a passenger who slipped from a moving train was saved by T Sravan, a home guard from the Railway Police Force (RPF) in Begumpet Railway station of Hyderabad on Sunday morning. The incident came to light when the CCTV footage of the rescue was released by the Railways on Tuesday,

The CCTV footage shows the RPF home guard asking passengers to move away from the train. Soon, a passenger is seen slipping from the moving train from an AC coach, when the home guard was nearby. The home guard immediately catches him and holds on to him as the train passes by.

On Sunday morning, 20-year-old Rahul along with his mother reached Begumpet Railway station through Hussain Sagar Express (train number 02701) from Mumbai. The mother got down the train while the son collected their luggage and was getting off. As the train started moving, he slipped and fell into the space between the platform and the train.

“At the time of the incident, I was on duty and was asking passengers to move away from the train. Meanwhile, I saw that a particular passenger had suddenly slipped. I grabbed him and held him intact and instructed him not to move until the train left the platform. After the train left, I pulled him on to the platform,” narrated T Sravan, who has been serving in the Railway police force since 2009.

Watch:

Passenger in A1 coach of Hussainsagar Exp, slipped & fell down @ Begumpet Rly stn when train started moving.

Home guard Sri Shravan working under RPF swiftly pulled out the passenger & saved his life. Timely act was appreciated by family members & co-passengers @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/m9o6okzyCR — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) January 19, 2021

Sravan said that though he had seen a similar rescue in the station a coupe of years ago, this is the first time, he had personally saved someone like this.

After the incident, Rahul’s family and the other passengers thanked and appreciated the constable for his timely rescue. He has also been receiving accolades from his higher officials.

Read: Kerala sets up special Crime Branch team to investigate loan app scam