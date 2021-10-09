Veteran Tamil lyricist Piraisoodan passes away in Chennai

Condolences poured in from members of the Tamil film fraternity as well as politicians, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Flix Death

Veteran Tamil poet, lyricist and scholar Piraisoodan passed away at his residence in Chennai on Friday, October 8 reportedly due to age-related illness. He was 65. A native of Nannilam in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district, Piraisoodan has penned lyrics for songs of more than 400 films. He forayed into Tamil cinema with the song ‘Rasathi Rosapoo’ which was set to tune by late music director M S Viswanathan for the movie Sirai in the year 1984.

Condolences poured in from veteran actors, stars and also politicians. Condoling Piraisoodan’s death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter to express that Piraisoodan was held in high esteem by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. “The death of Kavignar Kalaimamani Pirai Soodan, who made a mark for himself in the film industry, is shocking. He had worked with music directors from different generations and penned thousands of songs that will never fade with time. It is a great loss to the Tamil film fraternity,” the translation of Stalin’s tweet reads.

The late poet has worked with several popular composers like MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja and Deva, among others. A recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, he has also penned several devotional songs as well as written lyrics for title songs of multiple Tamil television serials.

Some of his well-known works include ‘Meenamma Meenamma’ from Rajinikanth- starrer Rajadhi Raja; ‘Nadanthal Irandadi Irunthal’ from Prashanth’s Chembaruthi; ‘ Aatama Therotama’ from actor Vijayakanth’s Captain Prabhakaran; and ‘Ennai Thottu Alli Konda Mannan Peru Ennadi’, which was set to tune by composer Ilaiyaraaja and sung by late playback singer SPB and Swarnalatha.