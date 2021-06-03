Veteran Tamil director GN Rangarajan passes away at 90

GN Rangarajan’s son, director GNR Kumaravelan, shared the news on social media.

Veteran director GN Rangarajan passed away at around 8:45 am on Thursday, June 3, due to age-related ailments. He was 90. Rangarajan was known for Tamil films such as Meendum Kokila, Kalyanaraman and Maharasan, among others. His son, GNR Kumaravelan, who is also a director in the Tamil film industry, shared the news about his father’s demise on Twitter. “My Father, my mentor , my love ... passed away today morning around 8.45 am. Need all your prayers to keep my family in strength (sic),” Kumaravelan wrote.

GN Rangarajan had worked closely with actor Kamal Haasan on several films such as Meendum Kokila (1981) and Maharasan (1993). The late filmmaker was also well acquainted with superstar Rajinikanth. Actor Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note expressing his condolences to GN Rangarajan’s family. Calling him a brother, Kamal wrote that the filmmaker had always showered unconditional love on him and that he had named his house ‘Kamal illam’ because he was so fond of the actor.

"From the time I entered films till the time GN Rangarajan died, he had poured unconditional love on me. With hard work by his side, he made a mark for himself in Tamil cinema. He directed a lot of films that are still admired and rewatched by fans. Following in his footsteps, his son GNR Kumaravelan is also in the film industry,” Kamal wrote, recounting the time he spent with the director.

Speaking about the films the director-actor duo had teamed up for, Kamal wrote, “Kalyanaraman, Meendum Kokila, Kadal Meengal, Ellam Inbamayam and Maharasan are some of the hit films he directed with me. He loved me so much that he named his house 'Kamal Illam." Condoling GN Rangarajan’s death, Kamal stated, "I have lost a brother who showered unconditional love on me. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Jakkubai, my brother and director GNR Kumaravelan and his family members."

Rangarajan was well-known for films such as Ellam Inbamayam, Kadal Meengal, Muthu Engal Sothu, Pallavi Meendum Pallavi and Ad uthaathu Albert, among others.

The late director’s son, filmmaker GNR Kumaravelan, started his career by assisting director Balu Mahendra in Sathi Leelavathi and Marudhanayagam. He made his directorial debut with the 2009 film Ninaithale Inikkum. He went on to direct films like Yuvan Yuvathi and Haridas . The Arun Vijay starrer Sinam marks his latest directorial venture.